Nevada Gold Mines donates $35,000 to Elko community foundation

ELKO, Nev. — The Community Foundation of Elko County recently received a $35,000 donation Nevada Gold Mines.

The mining company is a member of the Community Foundation of Elko County Builders’ Club, a group of businesses and families “who are laying the foundation for a permanent source of funds to strengthen the communities of Elko County,” according to a July 13 press release.

“It is amazing to be part of a community with companies like Nevada Gold Mines who take corporate responsibility to the highest level,” Terri Gage, chair of the community foundation, said in the statement. “We certainly appreciate it and the long-term impact it will have on this community for years to come.”

The donation will be added to the Community Foundation of Elko County Endowment.

“As the Endowment grows over time the Nevada Gold Mines contribution will grow as well, according to the press release. “Annual grants to benefit the community will be made from the interested earned, leaving their gift to grow and give for generations.”

The donation comes a week after Nevada Gold Mines announced July 6 the launch of the $5million “I-80 Fund” to provide loans to eligible small businesses along the Nevada I-80 corridor — Elko, Lander, Humboldt and Eureka counties — that have been affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.