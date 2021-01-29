Nevada Gold Mines launches employee giving program

Nevada Gold Mines recently launched the company’s new employee giving campaign, the Heritage Fund, which includes an employee-driven campaign to support nonprofit organizations today and an Endowment Fund to support community needs into the future.

Through the Heritage Fund, NGM employees have the option to support nonprofit organizations of their choice. According to a press release, NGM provided all 7,000 employees with $25 to start and will match 120% of each employee contribution to qualified organizations or to the Endowment Fund.

NGM also invested an initial $500,000 to kick off the Endowment Fund portion of the program, which will be professionally managed and invested.

“We understand and appreciate how important the services are that non-profit organizations provide for our communities,” said Greg Walker, NGM Executive Managing Director, said in a statement. “NGM strives to be a valued member of our local communities, and it is my hope that the Heritage Fund will be a source of strength in our local communities for many years to come.”

The nonprofit Heritage Fund will be managed by Executive Director Shane Moss and governed by a nine-person Board of Directors, according to the company.

“Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in our communities and will benefit greatly from our collective support,” Moss said in a statement. “These causes often assist critical health and human services, important educational and environmental initiatives, community development, and even wildlife and habitat improvement.

“This is our opportunity to contribute to the organizations that are most meaningful to each of us at NGM and make a positive impact in the communities where we live.”