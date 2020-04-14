Nevada Gold Mines provides $1.875 million in initial COVID-19 support

Nevada Gold Mines Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said the company committed an initial $1.5 million to the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, among other donations.

Photo: Courtesy Nevada Gold Mines

ELKO, Nev. — Nevada Gold Mines — the merged company of Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation — announced in early April it is working with the state of Nevada and stakeholders to provide financial and logistical support to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Northern Nevada communities.

“We have ensured that our operations are working as safely and responsibly as possible, but it is not only our employees that we are concerned about,” NGM Executive Managing Director Greg Walker said in a statement. “We are also using our resources to support our friends and neighbors, and particularly the seniors, the homeless and Native Americans.”

According to an April 2 press release, NGM has committed an initial $1.5 million to the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force, as well as offering support through the company’s supply chain and other resources.

According to the press release, the Task Force is working in Northern Nevada to develop a framework for an “I-80 Fund” to assist small businesses along the Interstate-80 corridor, as well as seeking to support solutions to the childcare and rural health care challenges in the region.

Further, in Elko, Battle Mountain and Winnemucca, the closest towns to NGM’s mining operations, the company as of April 2 had committed $275,000 to support food supplies and other basic necessities.

In Southern Nevada, the company also has committed $100,000 to Three Square Food Bank.