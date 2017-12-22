Nevada Health Link enrolls record number for 2018
December 22, 2017
The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), that assists individuals find health coverage through the online marketplace, Nevada Health Link, enrolled a record 90,962 Nevadans during its fifth open enrollment season.
This year, open enrollment was Nov. 1 through December 15, six weeks shorter than in years' past. Despite the shortened period, the exchange generated week-over-week enrollment increased with a surge of 22,716 new and returning customers in the last week alone.
As of Dec. 15, the total number of enrollments is at a record breaking 90,962 with 27,936 new enrollees and 63,026 returning customers. The Nevada Health Link's state-run outreach and education efforts included 47 navigators, three broker agency grantees, and over 100 participating brokers.