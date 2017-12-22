Nevada Health Link enrolls record number for 2018

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), that assists individuals find health coverage through the online marketplace, Nevada Health Link, enrolled a record 90,962 Nevadans during its fifth open enrollment season.

This year, open enrollment was Nov. 1 through December 15, six weeks shorter than in years' past. Despite the shortened period, the exchange generated week-over-week enrollment increased with a surge of 22,716 new and returning customers in the last week alone.

As of Dec. 15, the total number of enrollments is at a record breaking 90,962 with 27,936 new enrollees and 63,026 returning customers. The Nevada Health Link's state-run outreach and education efforts included 47 navigators, three broker agency grantees, and over 100 participating brokers.