Nevada is No. 33 in growth according to U-Haul data

Nevada was the No. 33 Growth State for 2017, according to U-Haul data analyzing the past year's U.S. migration trends.

Year-over-year arrivals of one-way U-Haul truck rentals increased by 4 percent while departures increased by 2 percent from Nevada's 2016 numbers.

Arriving trucks accounted for 49.9 percent of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Nevada, which was ranked No. 43 in growth for 2016 and No. 41 for 2015.

Growth States are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul truck rentals entering a state versus leaving a state during a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than 1.7 million one-way U-Haul truck rental transactions that occur annually.

Texas was the No. 1 Growth State for the second year in a row. Florida, Arkansas, South Carolina and Tennessee rounded out the top five, and North Carolina ranked seventh, continuing a strong growth movement in the Southeast.

View the entire 2017 U-Haul Growth States rankings, plus other migration trends reports including the top U.S. Growth Cities, at myuhaulstory.com.

While migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, U-Haul growth data is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

North Las Vegas, Henderson and Reno were among Nevada's leading cities for more arrivals than departures of one-way U-Haul trucks. Find U-Haul stores and neighborhood dealers in Nevada at uhaul.com/locations.

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 21,000 U-Haul locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.