Nevada jobless claims keep declining; 517,925 so far in 2020

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Finalized data released June 12 by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,748 for the week ending June 6, down 589 claims, or 5.2%, compared to the previous week’s total of 11,337.

It marks the sixth consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Through the week ending June 6, there have been 517,925 initial claims filed in 2020, 496,273 of which have come in the last 13 weeks, according to a June 6 press release.

Of the regular claim filings, 236 were in Carson City for the week and 155 were in Douglas County. Lyon County saw 194 filings and Churchill just 82. Washoe County reported 2,062 initial claims for the week, with 17,117 coming from Clark County.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell to 334,182, a 0.3% decrease from the previous week of 861 claims.

Meanwhile, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program for self-employed, 1099 contract and gig workers saw 16,201 initial claims filed in the week, a decline from the previous week’s total of 18,700.

In all, 224,574 PUA continued claims were filed in the week ending June 6, a figure that includes multiple weeks of claims.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 6,681 claims filed in the week ending June 6.