Nevada jobless rate nearly 20%; U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nearly 31,000 more Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, meaning nearly 419,000 people have sought unemployment help since casinos and other businesses closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

New numbers reported Thursday, May 7, by the U.S. Department of Labor show the number of new filings slowing in recent weeks after peaking during the week ending March 21, when more than 90,000 claims were filed.

The number of jobless workers filing for benefits equates to almost 30% of the 1.4 million workers who had jobs in Nevada in February, when the Nevada unemployment figure was a record-low 3.6%.

The official state unemployment rate last week was 19.9%, the highest in state history.

That’s more than 5 percent higher than the national unemployment rate, which sits at 14.7 percent at the end of April, according a report released Friday, May 7, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The report shows that the U.S. economy lost 20.5 million jobs in April — easily the largest decline since the Great Depression, according to media reports.

“Employment fell sharply in all major industry sectors, with particularly heavy job losses in leisure and hospitality,” according to the report.

In April, the unemployment rate increased by 10.3 percentage points to 14.7 percent, according to the report.

“This is the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the series (seasonally adjusted data are available back to January 1948),” the report indicates. “The number of unemployed persons rose by 15.9 million to 23.1 million in April.”