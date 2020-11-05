Nevada launches labor study to address workforce needs impacted by COVID

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is using CARES Act money to fund a “Labor Supply Certification Study,” officials announced Wednesday.

The goal is to help workforce development efforts for people displaced by the coronavirus, according to a GOED press release.

“Nevada workers have been hit hard by this health crisis,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a statement. “That’s why we have embarked on this study to make sure we’re focused on the right programs for individuals who need to acquire new skills to find employment. Our goal is to help underemployed, unemployed and folks who have fallen out of the workforce the opportunity to get back on track.”

GOED has signed a contract with Growth Services Group, LLC, a national workforce intelligence consultant, for the so-called “random household study,” which can be accessed at nevadalaborsurvey.com.

According to the press release, based on survey results, GOED will “work with state agencies and local stakeholders” to develop policies and strategies for job creation and rapid reemployment of those displaced by the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“It is paramount that workforce and economic development systems align to expedite the return to work through strategic response systems based on the needs of business and the workforce pipeline,” Michael Brown, GOED Executive Director, said in a statement. “Participating in the survey will allow workforce and economic development stakeholders to support both workers and employers. This study will ensure that the State can understand what the skills, utilization rates, desired work and occupational opportunities of Nevada’s workforce are.”

Supporting partners for the study include Northern Nevada Development Authority, Western Nevada Development District, Latin Chamber of Commerce of Nevada, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance and Pershing County.