Nevada Legal Services offering free jobless legal assistance

The nonprofit Nevada Legal Services remains open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with staff working remotely to assist for free with legal issues related to unemployment benefits, SNAP (food stamps), housing assistance and other legal issues arising out of the COVID-19 crisis.

“While many non-essential services are closed, the courts and government agencies remain open,” according to a press release from NLS. “… Our mandate from Congress requires us to assist during times of crisis and natural disasters and we are uniquely situated to help anyone who is having difficulty navigating these government programs for the first time.”

The nonprofit also is hosting a statewide “Unemployment Benefits — Ask a Lawyer” on Thursday, April 2, from 1-4 p.m. Residents can call any of the NLS offices to speak with an attorney about eligibility related questions.

Call 866-432-0404 or visit nlslaw.net to learn more about the nonprofits.