Nevada Mining Association donates $7,000 to Reno’s Eddy House

Nevada Mining Association President Trye Gray, right, presents the donation check on Oct 1 to Diaz Dixon, CEO of the nonprofit Eddy House in Reno.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Mining Association officials donated nearly $7,000 to Reno’s Eddy House on Oct. 1.

The nonprofit Eddy House serves homeless and at-risk youth in Northern Nevada.

The NVMA’s “Hope for Heat” campaign donated $6,930 — $90 for every day local temperatures topped 90 degrees in the Reno area.

Tyre Gray, NVMA president, presented the check to Eddy House CEO Diaz Dixon, saying, “few causes are important as helping young people in crisis.”

Gray said the mining association is a proud partner with the Eddy House, which also provides, among other services, comprehensive after-school programs to students whether they can pay or not.