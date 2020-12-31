Nevada Mining Association, Girl Scouts partner for new patch program

The Mining in Today's World patch.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — The Nevada Mining Association has teamed up with the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada for the first-ever “Mining In Today’s World” patch program.

According to a Dec. 22 press release from GSSN, the program explores different areas within the mining industry, including offering scouts a virtual mine tour, as well as the opportunity to create metamorphic rocks out of clay and make a mineral collection.

In addition to age-specific activities for Girl Scouts, “Mining in Today’s World” is open to all students (kindergarten through high school) throughout the U.S.

A list of the activities and requirements — touching on a number of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) elements — is available here. All activities may be completed at home and/or virtually.

“Mining is very much a STEM-driven industry and impacts our daily lives in ways that so many aren’t aware of,” Tyre Gray, president of the Nevada Mining Association, said in a statement. “We see this program with our longtime community partners at Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada as an opportunity to introduce budding minds to mining and further educate them on its importance and scope.

“We hope it inspires the next generation to consider a career in mining.”

After finishing the “Mining in Today’s World” patch program, participants may fill out a completion form and order a patch for $5 (which includes shipping and taxes), according to GSSN.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Nevada Mining Association to bring valuable information about mining to girls in the Sierra Nevada Council and across our nation,” said Ann Nelson, CEO of GSSN, in a statement. “We know that when young people are given opportunities to actively engage in STEM activities early on, their confidence and enthusiasm for STEM grows.

“The Mining in Today’s World patch program is designed to inspire girls, help them recognize why they are needed in mining and show them how to turn inspiration into action.”