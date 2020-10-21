Nevada OKs extra $20 million for small business grants; one day to apply

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The state of Nevada is pumping an extra $20 million into its new PETS grants program for various small businesses and nonprofits.

But here’s the catch — the window to apply is exactly one day.

On Wednesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic of Development announced an additional infusion of $20 million into the state’s Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program, which opened for applicants on Monday.

Since that launch, the program has seen “a tremendous response” from small businesses and community nonprofits, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release, prompting the state to infuse another $20 million.

However, the original PETS application deadline of Nov. 2 has been bumped up to 5 p.m. PDT Thursday, Oct. 22, officials announced Wednesday, in order to allow ample time for applications to be “reviewed, processed and money can be sent out to businesses and organizations in need.”

“I am pleased to see so many small businesses throughout Nevada taking

advantage of this new, streamlined program to get access to relief funding

and help stimulate our economy during this crisis,” Sisolak said in a statement. “I remain committed to ensuring the State help small businesses get the support they need and deserve at this time.”

According to the state, applications will be accepted for grants of up to $10,000 from all entities that meet eligibility criteria, “but are being prioritized to assist businesses who have been impacted the most during the COVID-19 pandemic,” including:

Disadvantaged businesses,

Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries,

Arts and culture organizations; and

Nonprofit organizations.

“We are working to quickly approve and process applications to

get money into the hands of Nevada small businesses as soon as possible,” added Treasurer Zach Conine in a Wednesday statement.

Go here to learn more and apply.

Businesses and nonprofits with questions are encouraged to email ask@nevadatreasurer.gov or call 800-336-1600.