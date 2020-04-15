Nevada opens new call center for general questions about jobless claims

Tiffany Tyler-Garner, director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Courtesy photo

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has opened a new call center to handle claimants with general questions about filing for benefits.

The 100-person center is being operated by Alorica, an Irvine, Calif.-based company that provides customer service around the world. The company already has two call centers in Nevada, according to the state.

“Our goal with the new call center is to alleviate the enormous call volume flooding our current call centers,” DETR Director Tiffany Tyler-Garner said Wednesday.

But she emphasized the new center is for general questions.

“While there are tools online to assist with navigating the unemployment insurance process, we absolutely understand the need to connect with a human voice to get questions answered,” she said.

The call center can be reached toll free at 800-603-9671, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To contact the regular UI offices for technical assistance in filing a claim, call 775-684-0350.

To file a claim online, claimants are instructed to go to ui.nv.gov and click on file a claim.

For help with a login issue such as a password problem, Northern Nevada claimants should call 775-687-6838.