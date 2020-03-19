Nevada outlines restrictions for mining, construction, manufacturing businesses

A Komatsu 530E haul truck exits the crusher pit after a Hitachi 5500 shovel fills the truck bed with crushed ore to be processed at the Hycroft Mine this summer.

Photo: Ashley Maden / The Humboldt Sun

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below is full text of a letter from Jess Lankford, Chief Administrative Officer of the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, published late Thursday morning regarding impacts and guidance to Nevada’s construction, manufacturing and mining industries in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada, “since these industries cannot do their work remotely, and do not generally operate in groups or deal with the public in large numbers, like a bar or a restaurant, they are provided this additional guidance as they continue to meet the needs of their customers and the community.”

The letter is below:

To Whom It May Concern,

This memorandum provides guidelines for the management of staff and labor in the mining, construction, and manufacturing industry sectors. This memorandum supports and enhances Governor Steve Sisolak’s March 18, 2020 document titled, “Nevada Health Response COVID-19 Risk Mitigation

Initiative.”

As identified by the Governor of Nevada, the implementation of the following protocols is extremely important to reduce and slow the spread of COVID-19. The Governor has tasked every business and business sector with the responsibility to do whatever it can to address the historic public health issue.

The following are social distancing protocols and measures that are to be initiated immediately:

Mining:

Restrict meetings, safety meetings/tailgate talks, and gatherings to no more than 10 people. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Establish effective social distancing protocols, which ensure that staff maintain a 6 foot personal separation from other staff during meetings, discussions, etc. where 10 people or less are present. Ensure that social distancing protocols are maintained during operation of mobile service equipment designed for 2 or more passengers including, but not limited to, man lifts, scissors lifts, etc. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Provide sanitation and cleaning supplies for addressing common surfaces in multiple user mobile equipment and multiple user tooling. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020) Maintain 6 foot separation protocols for labor transportation services, such as buses, vans, etc.

Conduct daily surveys of changes to staff/labor health conditions. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020) Ensure that any identified first responders in the labor force are provided and use the needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and equipment for protection from communicable or infections disease. (29 CFR 1910.1030)

Provide access to potable and sanitary water (30 CFR 56, and 57)

Construction:

Restrict meetings, safety meetings/tailgate talks, and gatherings to no more than 10 people. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Establish effective social distancing protocols, which ensure that staff maintain a 6 foot personal separation from other staff during meetings, discussions, etc. where 10 people or less are present. Ensure that social distancing protocols are maintained during operation of mobile service equipment designed for 2 or more passengers including, but not limited to, man lifts, scissors lifts, etc. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Provide sanitation and cleaning supplies for addressing common surfaces in multiple user mobile equipment and multiple user tooling. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Maintain 6 foot separation protocols for labor transportation services, such as buses, vans, etc.

Conduct daily surveys of changes to staff/labor health conditions. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Ensure that any identified first responders in the labor force are provided and use the needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and equipment for protection from communicable or infections disease. (29 CFR 1910.1030)

Provide access to potable and sanitary water (29 CFR 1926.15)

Manufacturing:

Restrict meetings, safety meetings/tailgate talks, and gatherings to no more than 10 people. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Establish effective social distancing protocols, which ensure that staff maintain a 6 foot personal separation from other staff during meetings, discussions, etc. where 10 people or less are present. Ensure that social distancing protocols are maintained during operation of mobile service equipment designed for 2 or more passengers including, but not limited to, man lifts, scissors lifts, etc. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Provide sanitation and cleaning supplies for addressing common surfaces in multiple user mobile equipment and multiple user tooling. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Maintain 6 foot separation protocols for labor transportation services, such as buses, vans, etc.

Conduct daily surveys of changes to staff/labor health conditions. (Ref. – Guidance on Preparing Workplaces for COVID-19, OSHA 3990-03 2020)

Ensure that any identified first responders in the labor force are provided and use the needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and equipment for protection from communicable or infections disease. (29 CFR 1910.1030)

Provide access to potable and sanitary water (29 CFR 1910.141)

For any further guidance use the following links: