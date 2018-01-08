Nevada REALTORS launch new name, logo and tagline

Nevada REALTORS, formerly known as the Nevada Association of REALTORS, unveiled its new name, logo and tagline to better reflect the mission of the association for the state's more than 16,000 REALTORS®. The association's Board of Directors approved the rebranding in December. Nevada REALTORS President Heidi Kasama, a Realtor in Las Vegas whose term began Jan. 1, explained that the REALTOR brand has been valued by some national experts at more than $1 billion. Twenty-four state associations and many other local associations have rebranded in recent years. Kasama said the new and shorter name also reinforces the association's role as the voice of and advocate for real estate and private property rights throughout Nevada. "Today's consumers are bombarded with thousands of messages a day," she added. "It takes simplicity and clarity to get their attention. We think this new brand helps us accomplish that and better explains who we are." As part of its rebranding, created with help from Las Vegas-based B&P Advertising, Media & Public Relations, the association unveiled a new logo with an updated blue and gold color scheme and a tagline emphasizing what it provides: "Advocacy. Leadership. Excellence." The new brand, logo, colors and tagline are already being integrated into the association's website, marketing, member communication and other materials.