Nevada retailers: Fewer trick-or-treaters, more spending expected for Halloween

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A recent survey by the Retail Association of Nevada suggests fewer people will celebrate Halloween this year than last because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Per the survey, 58 percent of respondents indicated they would celebrate Halloween this year, compared to 68 percent in 2019.

The survey also indicates the average spending per person in Nevada will increase by about $6 this year to $92.12.

Altogether, RAN projects Nevadans will spend $128.7 million on decorations, costumes and candy. That includes spending $41.8 million on costumes this year, edging out home decorations, which are projected at $41.4 million this year.

Surveyors found that 95 percent of adults plan to purchase candy this year — spending $38.5 million — and just under half plan to carve a pumpkin.

“Our retailers want to remind Nevadans that Halloween can still be celebrated safely this year,” Bryan Wachter, Senior Vice President of RAN, said in a press release. “We anticipate that Nevadans will find creative ways to distribute treats while socially distancing and incorporating masks into costumes, a reminder that we can find a safe balance to enjoy the season.”

Nationally, an estimated $8 billion is expected to be spent for the holiday, according to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation.