Nevada SBDC counsels 1,635 small businesses during pandemic so far

The Nevada SBDC has been gifting small businesses with 'Nevada' branded PPE, supplied by the Governor's Office of Economic Development, in an effort to ease the difficulty of reopening.

Courtesy photo

RENO, Nev. — On July 13, the Nevada Small Business Development Center recently released its quarterly economic impact numbers, demonstrating the amount of work done to bolster and support Nevada small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Since late March, the Nevada SBDC counseled 1,635 small business owners who needed assistance in navigating the CARES Act disaster assistance funding, learning new skills related to disaster preparedness and resiliency, and pivoting existing business models.

Together, these businesses support 8,882 full and part-time jobs within the state of Nevada, according to a July 13 press release from the Nevada SBDC.

These businesses received $14.8 million in capital funding related to disaster assistance through the SBA’s PPP, Economic Injury Disaster Loan and other disaster assistance programs.

The Nevada SBDC also assisted more than 1,200 small business clients through its COVID-19 business crisis call center, established at the end of March.

Small business owners in need of professional business counseling can sign-up for advising at nevadasbdc.org.