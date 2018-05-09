Nevada signs drone development deal with Alberta, Canada

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada has a new partner in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles — the Canadian province of Alberta.

Gov. Brian Sandoval and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley signed a memorandum of understanding this past weekend during the North American Governors and premiers Summit in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"Together we can work to tackle challenges related to the safe integration f unmanned aerial systems into our airspaces," said Notley.

She said that will open up significant commercial and industrial market opportunities in areas ranging from energy to agriculture and the environment.

Sandoval said combining the expertise from Nevada and Alberta "offers significant potential for growth and innovation across industries."

He said the collaboration offers benefits for all Albertans and Nevadans.

Alberta has strong expertise in development of unmanned systems and is home to one of Canada's two UAV test ranges. Nevada is also regarded as a leader in the industry. The state is one of six federal Aviation Administration UAV test sites.

It marks the latest in the Silver State's business ties with the Canadian province; in February, a delegation of about 70 business and industry leaders from Alberta put their heads together with similarly connected Nevadans during a three-day "Canada Connects" trade mission in Reno and Las Vegas.

"The goal is to come and learn what Nevada has done with technological innovations … and what the state has done to diversify," Brock W. Harrison, vice president of operations for Alberta Enterprise Group (AEG), told the NNBW at the time. "There are a lot of similarities between Alberta and Nevada."