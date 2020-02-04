Nevada sports books reap $18.7 million from Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s sports books reaped the benefits of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-20 victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54.

Unaudited figures showed a sports book win of $18.7 million, according to figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Sports bettors wagered $154.67 million on Sunday’s game, the second highest amount over the last decade.

The win was the highest amount in a half-dozen years, exceeded only by Seattle’s blowout over Denver in 2014.

It represented a 12.1 percent return. The high return may represent the large number of bets placed on San Francisco in the run-up to the Super Bowl by Nevadans and Californians.