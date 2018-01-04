Nevada State Bank donates to school program in Elko

Nevada State Bank has donated $20,000 to the Communities In Schools (CIS) of Northeastern Nevada for integrated student support services at Flag View Intermediate School in Elko.

The donation will allow CIS of Northeastern Nevada to provide integrated student support services to 80 case-managed students at the middle school during the 2017-'18 school year. Services provided by CIS of Northeastern Nevada are dictated by the needs of each student, and range from tutoring, providing food and school supplies, to simply acting as a caring adult.

CIS of Northeastern Nevada is one of three regional centers operated by CIS of Nevada in the state. As affiliates of the nation's most effective dropout prevention organization, CIS of Nevada provides students with whatever they need in their lives that will make them most successful in the classroom on their way to graduation.

Nevada State Bank is so proud to support CIS of Northeastern Nevada and their partnership with our area schools, as they're able to provide critical food, clothing, school supplies and services to the youth in our community." said Amber Fox, relationship manager/vice president at Nevada State Bank. "We encourage our community to help with donations and volunteer their time as well."

For more information, visit: http://www.cisnevada.org.