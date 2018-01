Nevada’s gaming win up in 2017

Nevada's December gaming win was $960,384,350 according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

This is an increase of .44 percent from December 2016, and a 2.22 percent increase year-over-year from 2016.

The December win in Washoe County was$74,527,299, an 8.06 percent increase from December 2016 when it was $68,965,769.

South saw a slight decline with a win of $18,489,949, a decrease of 1.24 percent from December 2016 when it was $18,722,883.

The Carson Valley Area saw nearly a 10 percent jump with a win of $9,333,656, compared to $8,487,453 in December 2016.

Elko County saw the biggest jump at 23 percent with a win of $24,567,633 in December, compared to $19,969,730 in December 2016.