Nevada’s latest weekly jobless claims lowest since March

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada’s Employment Security officials say there were just 7,525 initial claims filed for unemployment benefits the week ending Sept. 26, according to the newest weekly stats released Oct. 2.

That is down 673 claims or 8.2 percent compared with the previous week and the lowest number of new weekly claims filed since mid-March, according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation.

In addition, officials say continued claims fell for the seventh consecutive week, dipping below the 200,000 mark. The decrease of 12,795 to 190,613 is the lowest number of ongoing benefit claims since April 11.

Meanwhile, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program that provides benefits to the self-employed and other workers who don’t qualify for regular UI benefits also decreased with just 11,198 new claims, a 240-claim decrease from the previous week.

PUA continued claims fell by 5,964 or 5.2 percent to 95,829.

The State Extended Benefits program reported an increase of 379 claims to a total of 4,146 for the week ending Sept. 26. SEB provides up to 20 more weeks of benefits for those who have exhausted their regular benefits but still haven’t found work.

Washoe County reported 966 new initial claims, while Carson City reported just 136 during the week ending Sept. 26. Douglas County reported 76 initial claims and Churchill County 38. There were 105 new claims filed in Lyon County.

The vast majority of new claims came from Clark County — 16,056 — the result of mass layoffs by multiple Las Vegas Strip and other Southern Nevada resorts.