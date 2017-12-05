Nevada’s taxable sale jump slightly in September

Taxable sales in Nevada for September stood at $4,949,220,069, a 4 percent increase from a year earlier.

Washoe County's taxable sales were $733,900,719, a 4 percent increase from September of 2016.

Carson City's taxable sales stood at $98,540,472, an 11 percent increase from a year earlier while Douglas County's stood $68,011,330 from $62,469,378 in September 2016, an 8.9 percent increase.

Eleven of Nevada's 17 counties recorded an increase while Elko, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, and Mineral counties recorded a decrease.

For a full report: go to: https://tax.nv.gov/Publications/Monthly_Press_Release/.