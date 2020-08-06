New apartments in Sparks open Aug. 15; rents range from $1,100 to $1,500

A look outside Parq Crossing Apartments located at 2280 Oddie Blvd. in Sparks.

Courtesy Photo: parqcrossing.com

SPARKS, Nev. — Parq Crossing, a new 288-unit apartment complex developed by Guardian Capital in Sparks, will welcome its first residents beginning Aug. 15.

According to a July 29 press release, Parq Crossing, located on Oddie Boulevard across from Teglia’s Paradise Park, features studio units, as well as one- and two-bedroom apartments.

According to Guardian Capital, rents start at $1,100 a month for a 425-square-foot studio; $1,295 a month for a 645 sq. ft. one-bed, one-bath apartment; and $1,500 for a two-bed, two-bath apartment at 902 sq. ft.

“Parq Crossing fills a critical need for high-end, yet reasonably priced housing in the Reno/Sparks market,” Chris McCoy, Development Manager of Guardian Capital — which developed the Waterfront at the Marina luxury apartments in 2019 — said in a statement. “With easy access to shopping, dining and the outdoors, Parq Crossing offers unparalleled luxury and modern amenities at a lower price tag.”

Per the July 29 release, the controlled-access community features on-site management and maintenance, covered parking, electric vehicle charging and bike racks.

State-of-the-art amenities include a fitness center with yoga studio, dog park, dog washing station, Amazon Hub locker, cybercafe, outdoor dining areas with barbecue grills, conference room and a clubhouse with wi-fi.

Parq Crossing is offering in-person tours by appointment only.