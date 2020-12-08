New boutique chocolate shop opens in Reno

A look at some of the chocolates offered at Bouchée Confections in Reno.

Courtesy Photo

RENO, Nev. — Bouchée Confections recently opened its first retail location in Reno.

The shop at 940 W. Moana Lane, No. 102, in the Lakeside Crossing shopping center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.

“We are focused on single origin chocolates for their distinct flavor profiles and strive to pair them with the right flavors in order to bring out the best of all ingredients,” Natalie Landsinger, Head Chef at Bouchée Confections, said in a statement. “We believe that each mouthful should be completely satisfying and perfect in its own right regardless of whether it is a plain bar, caramel, coated nut, bonbon, or praline.

“‘Bouchée’ is French for ‘mouthful,’ and we strive to produce completely satisfying and tasty candies so that each mouthful is meaningful.”

According to a Dec. 1 press release, the company’s original bonbon flavors include cabernet reduction, cherry and earl grey, chai tea, lavender, wasabi, and other exotic flavors, as well as more typical flavors such as butterscotch and dark and milk chocolate.

Landsinger, who studied pastry and chocolate at Ecole Ferrandi in Paris and interned with Master Pâtissier of France, Philippe Rigollot, launched Bouchée Confections in 2019.

After spending several years working in pastry at resorts and businesses across the Tahoe region, Landsinger worked for over two years with World Chocolate Master Oscar Ortega in Wyoming to perfect her chocolatier skills prior to launching the Reno business.