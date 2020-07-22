New fitness studio opens in Reno near Bartley Ranch
RENO, Nev. — Studio Sculpt, a new fitness studio in Reno, opened in early July, offering seven classes a day during the week and a reduced schedule on weekends.
The business is located at 6135 Lakeside Drive, Ste. 137, near Bartley Ranch.
The studio offers a range of small-group fitness classes, private training on Pilates Reformer machines and a retail boutique, according to a press release provided to the NNBW.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, class sizes are limited to 10 students.
Studio Sculpt is founded and operated by Nicole Shutt. According to the press release, Shutt’s signature classes combine dance- and pilates-inspired movement with strength work and high-intensity intermittent training (HIIT).
“I’m bringing a unique style of exercise to Reno; no one is offering anything quite like this,” Shutt said in a statement. “Movement is therapy and my goal is to have people leave class feeling stronger and more exhilarated.”
Shutt has a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts in Dance from the University of Arizona, is certified in three different barre fitness methods, and is certified in Ron Fletcher Pilates. She is also a longtime ballet dancer, having appeared in dozens of shows at The Pioneer Theater in Reno, and in Tucson, Arizona.
