New pizza restaurant in Reno creates 50 jobs

RENO, Nev. — Blaze Fast Fire'd Pizza opened a 2,100-square-foot open-kitchen restaurant with an exterior patio at the South Meadows Promenade, 537 S. Meadows Parkway, near Jersey Mike's and Sprouts, on May 17.

Since 2012, Blaze Pizza (blazepizza.com) has been serving various artisanal pies in a format that allows guests to also or create their own. The Reno restaurant is reportedly constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, using eco-friendly packaging and featuring energy-efficient LED lighting.

The restaurant has also developed fundraiser program that returns 25 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations, and will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other organizations to host fundraising events. The Reno restaurant will also create 50 jobs locally.