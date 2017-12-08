AAA Carson City offers DMV services
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with AAA are expanding services to include over-the-counter DMV transactions—vehicle registration, license plates and other services—at the Carson City AAA branch office.
Services available at the AAA location will include vehicle related transactions such as registrations, title transfers, duplicate registrations, temporary or one-day movement permits, handicapped placards, special plate orders and license plate replacements, transfers and surrenders.