Airport reports scam

Officials at Reno-Tahoe International (RNO) are alerting local residents of fraudulent pet adoption companies claiming to operate in conjunction with the airport. The airport has received several reports this year of companies contracting with individuals to adopt non-existent pets who are allegedly being sent via cargo or commercial air carrier to the airport.

The companies frequently ask for money up front, often through money wire services, for pets to be shipped to the Reno area and use the RNO address, letting people know they can pick up their "new pet" at the airport. When the pets aren't at the airport as scheduled, customers usually realize they've been scammed.