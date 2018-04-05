 Alice Heiman, LLC nationally certified by The Women’s Business Enterprise Council | nnbw.com

Alice Heiman, LLC nationally certified by The Women’s Business Enterprise Council

Alice Heiman, LLC, a company that helps small and medium size companies with a business-to-business sale achieve sales growth, has received national certification from The Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBENC).

WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and an advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs.