Alice Heiman, LLC nationally certified by The Women’s Business Enterprise Council
April 5, 2018
Alice Heiman, LLC, a company that helps small and medium size companies with a business-to-business sale achieve sales growth, has received national certification from The Women's Business Enterprise Council (WBENC).
WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the United States and an advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs.
