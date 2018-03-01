Alston Construction awarded Kraft Heinz Company contract

Alston Construction awarded Kraft Heinz Company contractMarch 1, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) March 1, 2018Alston Construction, a Reno-based contractor, has been awarded a contract for an expansion to The Kraft Heinz Company campus in Ontario, Ore.The $6.5 million contract includes three new buildings at the Oregon- based facility Share Tweet Trending In: News BriefsReno’s The Summit welcomes new tenantsRNR Tire Express inks deal to establish franchises in Northern NevadaS3 Development acquires downtown Reno projectMicrosoft, IQ announce annual IT makeover campaign for nonprofitsChris McCain named vice president of investments for DL RealtyTrending SitewideTahoe Beach Club sales reach more than $100 millionAfter $550K sale, Sunridge Golf Course owner eyes upgrades ‘beyond golf’Dickson Realty prez: Reno-area market in for ‘challenging’ 2018?Redevelopment plans give Reno’s Shoppers Square a fresh look