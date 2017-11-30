Art council grants available
Nevada arts organizations can begin submitting applications for Nevada Arts Council grants for fiscal year 2019.
These annual awards include: Arts Learning Project Grants, Partners in Excellence Grants and Project Grants. In addition, individuals can submit nominations for the Nevada Heritage Award.
Grant applications and award nominations for NAC grants and awards must be submitted through "GO Smart," the new online grants system available at https://nevada.gosmart.org/.