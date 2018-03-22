Atlantis Casiio Resort Spa now offers charitable slots

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa Reno has introduced its Giving Module so slot machine players can donate to one of four northern Nevada charities.

The technology is offered by slot manufacturing company, Everi.

After a guests cashes out of their slot machine, they can take their voucher to one of 10ten Atlantis ticket kiosks that feature the Giving Modules, located on the casino floor. They insert the voucher and a screen allows them to choose which charity they would like to donate to.

The four nonprofits players can give to are: Big Brothers, Big Sisters, Food Bank of Northern Nevada, Honor Flight Nevada, and the American Cancer Society.