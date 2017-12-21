Barrick donates to CIS of Nevada

Barrick Gold Corp. donated $324,370 to Communities In Schools (CIS) of Nevada to support initiatives in Southern Nevada, Northeastern Nevada and the state office that helps improve student outcomes.

In Northeastern Nevada, Barrick's donation supports Adobe Middle School, Elko High School and the Little Red Caboose, the only child care center that operates in Carlin, west of Elko.

Barrick has supported the CIS since 2009 and has donated $2.1 million to the CIS of Nevada.