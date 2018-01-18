Barrick reports preliminary 2017 production results

Barrick Gold Corp. announced preliminary full year gold production of 5.32 million ounces for 2017, in line with the company's adjusted guidance of 5.30-5.50 million ounces, and preliminary full year gold sales of 5.30 million ounces.

Fourth quarter gold production was 1.34 million ounces, and preliminary fourth quarter gold sales were 1.37 million ounces. The average market price for gold in the fourth quarter was $1,275 per ounce.

Full year copper production was 413 million pounds, slightly below the Company's adjusted guidance of 420-440 million pounds for 2017, but in line with our original full year guidance of 400-450 million pounds. Preliminary full year copper sales were 405 million pounds. Preliminary copper production in the fourth quarter was 99 million pounds, and preliminary copper sales in the fourth quarter were 107 million pounds. The average market price for copper in the fourth quarter was $3.09 per pound.

Barrick will report quarterly results on Wednesday, Feb. 14, followed by a conference call and webcast on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Time).