Best Places to Work nominations still open
January 12, 2018
Nominations are still open for the Northern Nevada's Best Places to awards.
Deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Jan. 26.
The awards are sponsored by the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.
To submit a nomination, go to: http://www.quantumworkplace.com/best-places-to-work-in-reno.
