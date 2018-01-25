BRIEF: U.S. Bank named one the most admired companies

U.S. Bank, with a dozen branches in Reno and Sparks, was recently named one of the "World's Most Admired Company" by Fortune magazine.

Fortune ranked U.S. Bank as number -one in both management quality and use of corporate assets among 680 companies across all industries. The bank was also ranked number -two in value as a long-term investment, and number five in people management, and number -six in both financial soundness and social responsibility.

Fortune also named U.S. Bank the most admired super regional bank for the eighth consecutive year.