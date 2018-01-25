BRIEF: U.S. Bank named one the most admired companies
January 25, 2018
U.S. Bank, with a dozen branches in Reno and Sparks, was recently named one of the "World's Most Admired Company" by Fortune magazine.
Fortune ranked U.S. Bank as number -one in both management quality and use of corporate assets among 680 companies across all industries. The bank was also ranked number -two in value as a long-term investment, and number five in people management, and number -six in both financial soundness and social responsibility.
Fortune also named U.S. Bank the most admired super regional bank for the eighth consecutive year.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Amid white-hot Northern NV housing economy, Verdi development growth sparks concern
- Reno Technology Academy to train workers for Nevada’s growing tech industry
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- Mental health in the workplace — what to watch for with Northern Nevada employers, businesses