BRIEFS: Apollo Business Solutions, Powerhouse Consulting have business agreement
January 25, 2018
Apollo Business Solutions and Powerhouse Consulting have inked a contract to collaborate on enhancing services for their clients.
Apollo has 50 years experience working with more than 700 companies in organizational development, process management, quality improvement and risk avoidance.
Powerhouse specializes in sales, marketing, capital and networking.
