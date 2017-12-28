BRIEFS: ‘BANN-ER’ Award winners announced
December 28, 2017
The Builders Association of Northern Nevada held its 21st Annual BANN-ER Awards on Friday, Dec. 1. Below is a list of winners; visit http://www.thebuilders.com for the full list:
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Model Complex-Private Builder: Homecrafters, Pine Bluff @ Caughlin Ranch.
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Model Complex-Public Builder: Toll Brothers. Sierra Creek @ Bella Vista Ranch.
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Special Project: Reno Land, Inc., Rancharrah Tree Farm.
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Multifamily: Signature Landscapes, Harvest Clubhouse.
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Single Family Residence: Frame Architecture, Hutter Residence-175 Knightsbridge Court.
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Public Streetscape: Signature Landscapes, Carson City Streetscape.
Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Public Streetscape: Signature Landscapes, Salzman Residence.
Best Overall Marketing Campaign, Builder Member Submission Associate: Reno Land/The Abbi Agency, Park Lane
Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Commercial: Frame Architecture, Click Bond.
Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Custom Home: Tanamera Construction, Schafer's Mill-9312 Ninebark.
Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Multifamily: Ryder Homes, The Village South at Arrowcreek Apartments.
Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Production Home-Private Builder: Ryder Homes, Ventana @ Miramonte-Contemp-Residence 3.
Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Production Home-Public Builder: Toll Brothers, Sierra Creek @ Bella Vista Ranch-Brookshire.
Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Semi-Custom Home: HomeCrafters, Pine Bluff @ Caughlin Ranch.
Best Interior Designer: Framer Architecture.
Best of Show: Realm Constructors, McCann Residnce-721 Aspen Trail.
Outstanding Trade Contractor: Weigl Concrete.
Outstanding Associate Award: Holland & Hart LLP-Doug Flowers.
Outstanding Construction Support, Superintendent: King Bee Construction, Angelo Palange.
Best Community Service Project: Androo Allen-Toll Brothers, Step 2.
Elected Official of the Year: Gov. Brian Sandoval.
Lifetime Members: Teri Scharosch and Jess Travers.