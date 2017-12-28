BRIEFS: ‘BANN-ER’ Award winners announced

The Builders Association of Northern Nevada held its 21st Annual BANN-ER Awards on Friday, Dec. 1. Below is a list of winners; visit http://www.thebuilders.com for the full list:

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Model Complex-Private Builder: Homecrafters, Pine Bluff @ Caughlin Ranch.

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Model Complex-Public Builder: Toll Brothers. Sierra Creek @ Bella Vista Ranch.

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Special Project: Reno Land, Inc., Rancharrah Tree Farm.

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Multifamily: Signature Landscapes, Harvest Clubhouse.

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Single Family Residence: Frame Architecture, Hutter Residence-175 Knightsbridge Court.

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Public Streetscape: Signature Landscapes, Carson City Streetscape.

Outdoor Lifestyle Award, Public Streetscape: Signature Landscapes, Salzman Residence.

Best Overall Marketing Campaign, Builder Member Submission Associate: Reno Land/The Abbi Agency, Park Lane

Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Commercial: Frame Architecture, Click Bond.

Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Custom Home: Tanamera Construction, Schafer's Mill-9312 Ninebark.

Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Multifamily: Ryder Homes, The Village South at Arrowcreek Apartments.

Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Production Home-Private Builder: Ryder Homes, Ventana @ Miramonte-Contemp-Residence 3.

Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Production Home-Public Builder: Toll Brothers, Sierra Creek @ Bella Vista Ranch-Brookshire.

Best Interior Design-New Home Design, Semi-Custom Home: HomeCrafters, Pine Bluff @ Caughlin Ranch.

Best Interior Designer: Framer Architecture.

Best of Show: Realm Constructors, McCann Residnce-721 Aspen Trail.

Outstanding Trade Contractor: Weigl Concrete.

Outstanding Associate Award: Holland & Hart LLP-Doug Flowers.

Outstanding Construction Support, Superintendent: King Bee Construction, Angelo Palange.

Best Community Service Project: Androo Allen-Toll Brothers, Step 2.

Elected Official of the Year: Gov. Brian Sandoval.

Lifetime Members: Teri Scharosch and Jess Travers.