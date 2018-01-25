BRIEFS: Barrick Gold gives to endowment
January 25, 2018
Barrick Gold Corp., a mining company with interests in Northeastern Nevada, has pledged $116,000 over a four-year period to the Community Foundation of Elko County, an affiliate fund of the Community Foundation of Western Nevada.
The Community Foundation of Elko County is an endowment fund making annual grants to local nonprofits from the fund's investment returns. Visit barrick.com to learn more about Barrick Gold Corp.
