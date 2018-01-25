 BRIEFS: Color Me Mine opens at Summit | nnbw.com

BRIEFS: Color Me Mine opens at Summit

Color Me Mine, a ceramic painting experience store, opened this month at The Summit shopping center in south Reno. Each piece from Color Me Mine is fired in an on-site kiln, and is ready to take home within a week of painting. Color Me Mine (reno.colormemine.com) offers Ladies Night, Date Night, or Kids Day, for reduced studio fees for those days along with parties, team building events, and fundraising opportunities.