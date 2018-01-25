BRIEFS: Dianda Construction launches new website
January 25, 2018
Dianda Construction has launched a redesigned website, http://www.diandaconstruction.com.
Dianda Construction also expanded its services to include both residential and commercial projects, and as such and needed am updated website to reflect all its of their capabilities.
Added features include an expanded "Team" page to introduce site visitors to the Dianda Construction project-level team members with their biographies, an expanded menu of client services, and a "Values" page to share the team's approach to life and work.
