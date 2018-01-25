BRIEFS: Eagle Protect discontinues vinyl glove production
January 25, 2018
Eagle Protect, a South Lake Tahoe-based glove maker (eagleprotect.com), has discontinued selling vinyl gloves, reportedly .
The discontinuation is due to growing scientific evidence of the toxic effects of vinyl gloves to the environment, to food safety and to glove user health.
The heavy chlorine content in PVC causes dioxins to be released into the surrounding atmosphere during manufacturing, burning or landfilling of PVC.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Amid white-hot Northern NV housing economy, Verdi development growth sparks concern
- Reno Technology Academy to train workers for Nevada’s growing tech industry
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- Mental health in the workplace — what to watch for with Northern Nevada employers, businesses