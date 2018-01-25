 BRIEFS: Eagle Protect discontinues vinyl glove production | nnbw.com

BRIEFS: Eagle Protect discontinues vinyl glove production

Eagle Protect, a South Lake Tahoe-based glove maker (eagleprotect.com), has discontinued selling vinyl gloves, reportedly .

The discontinuation is due to growing scientific evidence of the toxic effects of vinyl gloves to the environment, to food safety and to glove user health.

The heavy chlorine content in PVC causes dioxins to be released into the surrounding atmosphere during manufacturing, burning or landfilling of PVC.