BRIEFS: Evolution Martial Arts Academy owners buy building
January 25, 2018
Evolution Martial Arts Academy, owned by Ray and Leah Neill, recently closed on $1.038 million in financing to purchase its building at 4848 Sparks Blvd., No. 100 and 102 in Sparks.
Nevada State Development Corporation facilitated the finance package, which included an SBA loan at a rate of 4.625 percent, along with Great Basin Federal Credit Union.
Evolution Martial Arts Academy (evomaa.com) combines concepts of Tae Kwon Do, Muay Thai Boxing, Gracie Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Goju-Shorei. Visit nsdc.com to learn more about SBA loan options through the Nevada State Development Corporation.
