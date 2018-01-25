BRIEFS: Itronics releases fourth quarters report

Itronics Inc. a green technology company, reported fourth quarter sales increased 78 percent on a 39 percent increase in fertilizer sales, and a 7,815 percent increase in silver sales. Full year sales increased 29 percent on a 20 percent increase in fertilizer sales, and a 5,138 percent increase in silver sales.

Itronics' revenues for the three months ended Dec. 31, 2017, were $419,038 compared to $235,945 in the same period in 2016. Revenues for the full year ended Dec. 31 were $1,850,379 compared to $1,439,878 in the same period in 2016, a 29 percent increase.