BRIEFS: Miles Construction wins Dobbins Hall project

Miles Construction, a general contractor based in Carson City (milesconst.com), was chosen to renovate Dobbins Hall at Zephyr Point Presbyterian Conference Center located on the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe.

The conference center hosts more than 450 groups and 25,000 attendees a year, in addition to individual cabin rentals. Dobbins Hall was originally built in 1937.

The renovation project includes ADA compliant restrooms, a kitchen with improved space for staff and visitors, energy efficient lighting and significant improvements to the central heating system, decking and entrance, floor, windows and sound system. The project is targeting completion November 2018 and is two-thirds of the way funded through private donations and business contributions.