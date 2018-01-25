BRIEFS: Nexus Electric and SmartHome honored by Houzz

Nexus Electric and Smart Home of Incline Village has won "Best Of Design" for 2018 on Houzz, a platform for home remodeling and design.

Nexus Electric was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals. Follow Nexus Electric on Houzz at http://www.houzz.com/pro/nexustahoe/nexus-electric.