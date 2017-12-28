BRIEFS: Record health insurance enrollment in Nevada

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which assists individuals in finding health coverage through the online marketplace Nevada Health Link, enrolled a record 90,962 Nevadans during its fifth open enrollment season.

This year, open enrollment was Nov. 1 through Dec. 15, six weeks shorter than in years' past. Despite the shortened period, the exchange generated week-over-week enrollment increases, with a surge of 22,716 new and returning customers in the last week alone.

As of Dec. 15, the total number of enrollments is at a record-breaking 90,962 — with 27,936 new enrollees and 63,026 returning customers. The Nevada Health Link's state-run outreach and education efforts included 47 navigators, three broker agency grantees and over 100 participating brokers.