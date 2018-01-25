BRIEFS: SERVPRO retains PGA sponsorship

SERVPRO, a national disaster cleanup and restoration company, has extended its sponsorship with the PGA Tour through the 2020 season, retaining its designation as the official cleanup and restoration company of both the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour.

SERVPRO's first event of the 2018 PGA Tour season is the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

SERVPRO of Carson City/Douglas County/South Lake Tahoe is owned by entrepreneur John Allen.