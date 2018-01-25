BRIEFS: SERVPRO retains PGA sponsorship
January 25, 2018
SERVPRO, a national disaster cleanup and restoration company, has extended its sponsorship with the PGA Tour through the 2020 season, retaining its designation as the official cleanup and restoration company of both the PGA Tour and the Champions Tour.
SERVPRO's first event of the 2018 PGA Tour season is the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.
SERVPRO of Carson City/Douglas County/South Lake Tahoe is owned by entrepreneur John Allen.
Trending In: News Briefs
Trending Sitewide
- Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center nearly sold out after 64,000-acre deal with tech company (updated)
- Amid white-hot Northern NV housing economy, Verdi development growth sparks concern
- Reno Technology Academy to train workers for Nevada’s growing tech industry
- NV mining industry to spend hundreds of millions in 2018 on expansion
- Mental health in the workplace — what to watch for with Northern Nevada employers, businesses