BRIEFS: SJ Marketing raises money for nonprofits

SJ Marketing, an advertising agency in Incline Village, has raised more than $1,250 for area non-profits during its "You've Been Givted" campaign.

BThe charities the campaign benefiting charities includeted were: Awaken Reno, a human trafficking awareness organization; Pet Network, a Tahoe-based animal shelter; Families for Early Autism Treatment (FEAT), a local grassroots effort; and the Reno-Tahoe area Meals on Wheels organization. Visit sjmarketing.com to learn more.