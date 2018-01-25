BRIEFS: SJ Marketing raises money for nonprofits
January 25, 2018
SJ Marketing, an advertising agency in Incline Village, has raised more than $1,250 for area non-profits during its "You've Been Givted" campaign.
BThe charities the campaign benefiting charities includeted were: Awaken Reno, a human trafficking awareness organization; Pet Network, a Tahoe-based animal shelter; Families for Early Autism Treatment (FEAT), a local grassroots effort; and the Reno-Tahoe area Meals on Wheels organization. Visit sjmarketing.com to learn more.
